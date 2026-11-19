Your tracking number is created when the order is dispatched, not when it is placed. It arrives in the dispatch email, and the tracking link also appears in your account. If you have only had the order confirmation so far, the order is still in production and there is no tracking yet.

What you receive, and when

Order confirmation email, sent when you order. It gives the order number and an estimated delivery date. Your order is produced and quality checked. Dispatch email, sent when the order leaves us, with the tracking link.

To find the link in your account, go to Orders in the left-hand menu at order.creativehub.io, open the order and look in the Status card. Where do I find the tracking number for my print orders? shows the steps.

How long until dispatch

Mounting takes 5 working days and bespoke framing 10 working days, as each piece is made to order. Print-only orders are much quicker. The estimated delivery date shown at checkout covers both production and transit for your order. See Will my print order arrive by a specific date?

This is normal for the first day or so. After dispatch the carrier still has to scan the parcel into its network, and the tracking page only starts to update after that first scan. Once the carrier has processed the parcel, the tracking page gives a more accurate delivery estimate.

How much tracking each service gives

Orders sent by post (Royal Mail Tracked 24 in the UK) carry basic tracking.

Courier deliveries are tracked end to end. That covers most international orders, higher-value orders and all framed work.

Some orders are too large for Royal Mail and go by DHL. We can add your phone number to a DHL shipment so that you receive SMS updates: send us the order number and the number to use.

A large order may be split into more than one parcel, each with its own tracking number, so check the dispatch email for more than one link.

Same-day courier in London

A same-day courier delivery has no tracking link in your account. We email the courier's tracking link once the courier has collected the order. The courier typically collects and delivers within 2 to 4 hours, and we cannot guarantee an exact time.

Busy periods

At peak times, Christmas above all, production timings are slightly extended and offered on a best-endeavours basis, so the dispatch email can take a little longer to arrive. Order as early as you can.

Asking us to check an order

Email info@creativehub.io, or use the contact page, with:

the order number from your confirmation email; the name the order was placed under; the delivery country, if it is outside the UK.

We check the status with the production team and reply with the tracking details or an update.

Each delivery service gives a different level of tracking, and our delivery services page sets out the options for UK, EU, US and worldwide orders.