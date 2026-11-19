Orders are routed automatically from the delivery address you enter at checkout: London for the UK, Düsseldorf for the EU and New York for North America. A print-only order made in the region it is delivered to carries no import charges. Bespoke framing and mounting are the main exception: they are made by hand in London wherever they are going.

Which studio makes your order

Orders for UK addresses are produced in and dispatched from our London studio. Order for an address elsewhere and the order is routed to the studio for that destination: there is nothing to select.

Bespoke framing and bespoke mounting are made only in London and ship from the UK whatever the destination. More on what we make is on the printing service page.

How it travels

Print-only orders up to 40 x 30 in (101.6 x 76.2 cm) can go by Royal Mail or by courier. Larger prints go by courier only.

Courier delivery is typically the next working day after dispatch. Royal Mail Tracked 24 takes one to three working days and cannot guarantee a date.

Framed and mounted orders travel by courier only.

Collection from the London studio is free.

Delivery is charged once per order for print-only orders, and the options, prices and estimated dates for your address are shown at checkout. See What are your delivery costs? and our delivery services page.

Customs and import charges

Print-only orders to the UK, EU and US: no import charges when they are fulfilled from our studio in that region.

no import charges when they are fulfilled from our studio in that region. Bespoke framed and mounted orders going outside the UK: these are exports from London, so import charges may apply. For a US address, DHL collects the import duty from the recipient on delivery.

these are exports from London, so import charges may apply. For a US address, DHL collects the import duty from the recipient on delivery. Other destinations, Switzerland included: import duties or taxes may be charged on delivery, depending on the value of the shipment and the country's own thresholds. They are payable by the recipient.

We deliver worldwide, with no regional exclusions on our side, provided the address and recipient details are complete.

Large framed and mounted pieces

Framed and mounted pieces up to 40 x 30 in go by courier.

Above 40 x 30 in and up to 50 x 75 in, they are shipped crated by a specialist carrier, with delivery priced at checkout.

A mounted piece over 1905 mm on the long side or 1270 mm on the short side can be ordered for studio collection only; delivery of a piece that size is quoted by our team.

The size is measured on the piece as it ships: the paper plus any window-mount borders, or plus 62 mm on each dimension for a floating frame.

We do not recommend shipping very large bespoke mounting, such as a 100 x 150 cm aluminium Dibond, to continental Europe: it is an oversized consignment with a high risk of transit damage. For pieces of that size we suggest collection from the London studio or a same-day courier within London, and we quote delivery elsewhere case by case.

The full size rules are in What are the delivery options for prints, mounts and frames orders?

For the delivery options and timescales that apply to print-only, mounted and framed orders in each region, see our worldwide delivery page.