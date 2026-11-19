The price list can be read with or without VAT, so check which figure you are looking at. The basket at order.creativehub.io removes any doubt: it shows the price excluding VAT, the VAT and the total before you pay. Whether VAT is charged at all depends on where the order is delivered.

Where VAT is shown

Price list. The page has a VAT excluding / including option. Check which one is selected before comparing figures.

The page has a VAT excluding / including option. Check which one is selected before comparing figures. Basket. Shows the price excluding VAT, the VAT and the total. VAT is applied at checkout where it is due, so the basket total is the full amount you pay.

Shows the price excluding VAT, the VAT and the total. VAT is applied at checkout where it is due, so the basket total is the full amount you pay. Written quotes. Every figure in a quote from us says whether it excludes or includes VAT. If a figure you have been given does not say, ask us before adding or removing VAT yourself.

Every figure in a quote from us says whether it excludes or includes VAT. If a figure you have been given does not say, ask us before adding or removing VAT yourself. Invoices. Every order produces an invoice with a line-by-line breakdown, the VAT and the totals.

When VAT is charged

We add VAT where the law requires it. It applies to production and delivery.

Orders invoiced by our UK company: 20% for deliveries to Great Britain and the Isle of Man. No VAT elsewhere.

20% for deliveries to Great Britain and the Isle of Man. No VAT elsewhere. Orders invoiced by our German company: 19% for deliveries to Germany. For other EU countries, that country's VAT, or 0% if your account holds a valid EU VAT number from a country other than Germany. No VAT outside the EU.

19% for deliveries to Germany. For other EU countries, that country's VAT, or 0% if your account holds a valid EU VAT number from a country other than Germany. No VAT outside the EU. Orders invoiced by our US company: no VAT.

Jersey and the Channel Islands

An order delivered to Jersey or the other Channel Islands counts as a UK export. No UK VAT is charged, and the basket removes it as soon as you enter a Channel Islands address. Express courier delivery is available, and local duties may apply on arrival.

Delivery methods and timings for each destination are described on our delivery services page.

If you are VAT-registered

Add your number in the VAT registration card under Settings. VAT numbers are entered there, never on the checkout form.

An EU number is checked against the EU's VIES service. Only a validated number is used: while a number is pending, invalid or cannot be checked, VAT is charged.

A German VAT number, and any delivery to Germany, keeps 19%.

A non-EU number (a GB number, for example) is printed on your invoices but does not change the VAT charged.

If you buy as an individual, leave the card blank.

Can I reclaim the VAT?

That depends on your own tax position. As general guidance, not tax advice: a VAT-registered business can normally reclaim VAT on business purchases as input tax on its VAT return, provided it holds a valid VAT invoice. If you are not VAT-registered, you generally cannot, and the VAT is part of your cost. Your accountant can confirm how this applies to you. See also Can I claim sales tax (VAT) back on the print orders I make? and Where do I find a list of my print orders and invoices.

Figures for your own print, mount or frame size are on the price list on our website.