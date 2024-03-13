How to sell art online – free book

‘How to sell art online’ is the written guide that covers everything you need to set up a successful online art sales strategy, from pricing and sizing work, marketing advice, and interviews with artists who have had success building careers selling art online.

Inside you’ll get 7 chapters with 6 case studies to give you the best insight into the world of online art sales!

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