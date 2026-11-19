Most problems on order.creativehub.io and sell.creativehub.io clear with a full reload, a fresh sign-in or a different browser. Work through the checks below in order. If the same step still fails, email info@creativehub.io with the details listed further down.

Checks to try, in order

Force a full reload. Ctrl + Shift + R, or Cmd + Shift + R on a Mac, makes the browser fetch the page afresh. Start a fresh session. Sign out, then back in: a sign-in that has expired produces strange errors. Empty the browser cache and delete its cookies, and sign in once more. Switch browser or device. Any up-to-date Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge is suitable. Let the site open pop-ups. A new tab is how invoices and statements are shown. Set a new password. Use Forgot your password? on the sign-in page, then open the link you receive in the browser the request was made from. Everyone has to do this one time on their first visit after our platform upgrade. Make sure it is the right site. Prints are ordered on the Order site and sold on the Sell site, and one email and password signs you in to either. See Which site do I use?

Is it a fault, or a rule?

A message that explains itself generally means the site is applying a rule, not failing. Typical cases:

the file is rejected for not being a JPEG, PNG or TIFF, for exceeding 2 GB or for having fewer than 2 megapixels (see What file types can I print my art from?);

the upload is rejected for going beyond your storage allowance;

production has begun, so the order can no longer be cancelled.

Do get in touch when an error comes with no explanation, or when one step fails a second time.

How to report a fault

Write to info@creativehub.io, using the address your account is registered under. Nothing shows us the problem faster than a short screen recording, though a precise written account with screenshots is just as acceptable. We need:

your aim, and what the site did instead;

any error message word for word, as copied text or as a screenshot;

which of the two sites it was, with the page address shown in the address bar;

each step in sequence, so that we can reproduce it;

the time it happened, plus the browser and device used;

something that identifies what is affected: an order number, a product name or a file name;

for an upload problem, the file, or a link to it that opens without a sign-in.

Our team has no way of signing in to an account as its owner, which is why exact details shorten the search for the cause.

A number of the newer Sell site pages carry a Beta label together with a Report a bug button; whatever you write there goes directly to our team.

If the problem is at the payment step, see Why can't I place my order at checkout? If you have a question about what to order, the contact page lists every way to reach us.

Once the site is behaving again, our how to print guide walks through preparing a file, choosing a size and placing an order.