Selling Prints to the EU Through Your Own Shopify Store

How VAT, OSS, Creativehub fulfilment, and Shopify settings work together
This article explains how to correctly handle VAT when you run your own Shopify store and use Creativehub + theprintspace for print production and fulfilment, without using our Merchant of Record service.
It also covers what you do not need to do — most artists don’t need VAT registration when starting out.
1. The Most Important Things to Know
- You do NOT need VAT or OSS just to start selling.
Most artists begin selling with no VAT registration and only consider it later if sales grow.
- We handle VAT only on the print production and shipping we supply to you.
This is B2B VAT (your cost).
- You handle VAT only on the retail sale you make to your customers.
Shopify manages this.
- EU print orders are fulfilled from Germany.
This means EU orders are intra-EU supplies, NOT imports.
👉 The €150 import rule (IOSS) does not apply.
- You should only have ONE EU fulfilment location in Shopify:
👉 “EU Fulfilment (Germany)”
(Do not add 27 locations — this causes problems.)
2. What We Do vs What You Do
✅ What we handle
- Print production
- Packaging
- Shipping from Germany
- VAT (on the fulfilment invoice we send you)
- Delivery and production logistics
✅ What you handle
- VAT on your retail sale to your customer
- Shopify tax setup
- Deciding when to register for VAT or OSS
- Your own business accounting
Remember:
Creativehub does NOT control VAT. Shopify does.
3. The €150 Rule Does Not Apply to Your Print Orders
Many artists misunderstand this.
The €150 rule applies only to imported goods entering the EU from outside the EU.
Because we print and ship EU orders from Germany, all EU orders are:
- Germany → EU customer
- Intra-EU transactions
- Subject to normal EU VAT rules, not import rules
- Allowed above and below €150
- Covered by OSS if you are registered
You are fully allowed to sell prints of any value to EU customers.
4. Do You Need VAT or OSS? (Simple Explanation)
🎨 For most artists: NO (at least not at the start)
You can begin selling without any VAT registration:
- Prices display correctly
- Checkout works correctly
- You comply with all rules
- You only need registrations when your sales increase
Below are the three main artist categories.
📍 If You Are Based in the UK
You may need:
- UK VAT registration if your UK turnover exceeds the UK threshold
- OSS registration if you want to charge EU VAT on EU sales consistently
BUT you do not need these to begin selling.
VAT on EU orders (UK-based artists)
Once registered for OSS, Shopify will:
- Charge VAT based on customer country
- Include VAT in prices for EU customers
- Let you file through a single OSS return
If not OSS-registered yet:
- Shopify may show no VAT until checkout — this is correct behaviour
- Customers may pay import VAT on delivery BUT only if goods ship from UK
- Your prints do not ship from the UK — they ship from Germany
- So customers are not charged import VAT
- You can still sell to the EU without OSS registration
📍 If You Are Based in the EU
You should normally:
- Register for VAT in your home country
- Consider using Union OSS for EU-wide sales
EU → EU print shipments are very straightforward.
OSS makes VAT reporting much easier.
📍 If You Are Based Outside the EU/UK
You generally do not need to register for VAT immediately.
You may need EU VAT if:
- You sell large volumes into the EU
- And the goods are fulfilled from Germany (EU)
- And you remain the seller of record
But this only applies once your business reaches a certain scale.
5. Correct Shopify Setup for VAT and EU Selling
Here is the correct configuration if you are using Creativehub + theprintspace fulfilment.
Step 1 — Add the EU fulfilment location
Go to:
Settings → Locations → Add location
Add:
“EU Fulfilment (Germany)”
Assign your Creativehub products to this location.
Step 2 — Do NOT add every EU country
This is a common mistake.
You only need one EU location.
Step 3 — Enable EU VAT collection (when registered)
Settings → Taxes and Duties → European Union
- Add your OSS VAT number (if you have one)
- Enable VAT collection
- Shopify will automatically calculate destination VAT
Step 4 — Turn on VAT-inclusive pricing for EU
EU law requires VAT-inclusive prices.
Shopify → Markets → EU → Tax settings →
✔️ “Include tax in prices”
Step 5 — Leave Creativehub alone
Creativehub’s fulfilment location does not influence VAT.
Shopify alone determines VAT behaviour.
6. Why VAT Might Only Show at Checkout
If you are:
- Not VAT registered (UK or EU), or
- Not using OSS yet
Then Shopify displays:
- Tax exclusive prices on product pages
- VAT added only at checkout (once customer location is known)
This is correct and legal.
7. Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do I need VAT registration to start selling?
A: No. Most artists do not need to register until sales grow significantly.
Q: Do I need OSS to sell to EU customers?
A: No. OSS is recommended once sales grow, but not required initially.
Q: Do prints get imported from the UK into the EU?
A: No. All EU print orders are produced and shipped from Germany.
Q: Should I add lots of EU fulfilment locations?
A: No — only add one EU location (Germany).
Q: Why is VAT not showing on the product page?
A: Because you are not VAT registered yet. Shopify only adds VAT at checkout.
Q: Do I need to stop selling to the EU?
A: No — you can continue selling regardless of registration status.
8. Summary
Here’s the full process in one sentence:
We handle VAT on the print production, and you only need to worry about VAT on your retail sale — most artists don’t need VAT/OSS immediately, EU orders ship from Germany (not UK), the €150 rule doesn’t apply, and you only need one EU fulfilment location in Shopify.