What is creativehub?

creativehub is theprintspace's free online software for storing your images, ordering museum-quality prints, and selling your work online with automated print-on-demand fulfilment.

There are two apps, depending on what you want to do:

Looking to order a print? Go to order.creativehub.io to upload an image and order fine-art prints, framing and mounting for yourself — printed and dispatched by theprintspace.

Go to to upload an image and order fine-art prints, framing and mounting for yourself — printed and dispatched by theprintspace. Looking to sell your prints? Go to sell.creativehub.io to create print products, connect your online store (Shopify, Squarespace, Wix or WooCommerce) and have us print, pack and ship every order under your own branding.

Whenever you order or dropship prints through theprintspace, you'll do it through your creativehub account — and it's free to set one up.

Related articles