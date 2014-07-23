Will your work feature in our Imagining the Exotic exhibition?

For the first time, we opened our extensive client’s database for curator Elaine Tam to select and curate her favourites in our new group show ‘Imagining the Exotic‘.

The exhibition at our East London gallery features work by Martin Beverton, Tina Hillier, Sam Laughlin, Jei Tootle, Remy Whiting and Kyler Zeleny.

“‘Imagining the Exotic’ is a means through which we encounter otherness, and transform it by fantasising or demonising,” explains curator Elaine Tam.

“The photographers utilise the symbolic language of the stereotypical exotic as a means of contemplating a broader aesthetics of diversity and its social positioning.”

‘Imagining the Exotic‘: private view and drinks reception is on Thursday, 31st July 2014, 7 – 9.30pm, theprintspace gallery, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL.

The exhibition continues from Friday, 1st August 2014 onwards, opening Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm. Admission is free.