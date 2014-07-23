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Will your work feature in our Imagining the Exotic exhibition?

July 23, 2014

For the first time, we opened our extensive client’s database for curator Elaine Tam to select and curate her favourites in our new group show ‘Imagining the Exotic‘.

Imagining the Exotic exhibition with curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace landscape Imagining the Exotic exhibition with curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace child with joke glasses Imagining the Exotic exhibition with curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace polaroidImagining the Exotic exhibition with curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace blue image Imagining the Exotic exhibition with curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace pool

Imagining the Exotic exhibition with curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace promotional e-flyer

 

The exhibition at our East London gallery features work by Martin Beverton, Tina Hillier, Sam Laughlin, Jei Tootle, Remy Whiting and Kyler Zeleny.

“‘Imagining the Exotic’ is a means through which we encounter otherness, and transform it by fantasising or demonising,” explains curator Elaine Tam.

“The photographers utilise the symbolic language of the stereotypical exotic as a means of contemplating a broader aesthetics of diversity and its social positioning.”

Imagining the Exotic‘: private view and drinks reception is on Thursday, 31st July 2014, 7 – 9.30pm, theprintspace gallery, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL.

The exhibition continues from Friday, 1st August 2014 onwards, opening Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm. Admission is free. 

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