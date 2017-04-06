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IPF Photo Prize 2017

April 6, 2017

Submition deadline

26

Mar

IPF Photo Prize 2017

Take part in a vibrant exhibition

Take part in a vibrant exhibition at the House of Vans in London with the Independent Photography Festival! Entry is free of charge!

The Independent Photography Festival (I.P.F) is an annual, multi-city celebration of photography, its application and practice. An organisation which over the last 5 years, has presented a range of original International solo and group exhibitions featuring artists such as Ed & Deanna Templeton, Daniel Shea, Tim Page, Deadbeats Club, Alessandro Simonetti and Pani Paul just to name a few of their impressive line-up.

They create a unique creative environment celebrating passionate, and progressive photographers who are creating for the love of shooting and shooting for the love of creating.

In their own words “I.P.F grew out of a desire to celebrate the analog, manual, “real world” elements of photographic practice, to refocus creativity in the age of the internet, and to offer platforms outside of the digital realm and social media platforms.”

Entrants to 2017 Award will have the opportunity to be part of a large scale exhibition at the unique House of Vans gallery space curated by a panel of judges from I.P.F, The Photographers Gallery and theprintspace.

It doesn’t stop there, exhibited entries will be in the running to win prizes in the following categories:

  • Judge’s Panel 1st Place
  • Judge’s Panel 2nd Place
  • People’s Choice Award

Prizes for the 3 winners include bundles from Vans, HUCK magazine, theprintspace, The Photographers Gallery amongst many many other incredible goodies!

The competition is free of charge to enter so send in your best images to be in with a chance of winning!

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