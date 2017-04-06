IPF Photo Prize 2017

Take part in a vibrant exhibition

Take part in a vibrant exhibition at the House of Vans in London with the Independent Photography Festival! Entry is free of charge!

The Independent Photography Festival (I.P.F) is an annual, multi-city celebration of photography, its application and practice. An organisation which over the last 5 years, has presented a range of original International solo and group exhibitions featuring artists such as Ed & Deanna Templeton, Daniel Shea, Tim Page, Deadbeats Club, Alessandro Simonetti and Pani Paul just to name a few of their impressive line-up.

They create a unique creative environment celebrating passionate, and progressive photographers who are creating for the love of shooting and shooting for the love of creating.

In their own words “I.P.F grew out of a desire to celebrate the analog, manual, “real world” elements of photographic practice, to refocus creativity in the age of the internet, and to offer platforms outside of the digital realm and social media platforms.”

Entrants to 2017 Award will have the opportunity to be part of a large scale exhibition at the unique House of Vans gallery space curated by a panel of judges from I.P.F, The Photographers Gallery and theprintspace.