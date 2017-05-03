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Independent Photography Festival Photo Prize 2017: The shortlist is here!

May 3, 2017

The I.P.F Photo Prize 2017 shortlist has been announced and the work is exceptional! 

Ann_Precshelle_Bigueras_cropped_low.jpg©Preschelle Ann Bigueras

The Independent Photography Festival has announced the shortlisted artists who will be exhibited at the unique House of Vans gallery in London! They received an incredible amount of submissions, receiving over 2,300 images to their open call! 

With such an excellent level of quality in the submissions, the shortlist was bound to be outstanding, and it is! We have chosen just a few of our favourites out of the lucky few to whet your appetite for the grand unveiling on the opening night of Thursday 4th May at House of Vans. 

These exhibited entries are in the running to win three different awards and a whole host of prizes from the likes of Vans, Huck Magazine, The Photographers Gallery, theprintspace, Impossible Project and many others! 

You can see the full shortlist HERE.

Details of the exhibition and opening night HERE

Cian_Oba-Smith_002_low.jpg

©Cian Oba-Smith

 

PETE_NAVEY_low.jpg

©Pete Navey

 

BRIAN_DOHERTY-00_low.jpg

©Brian Doherty

 

yota_yoshida1_low.jpg

©Yota Yoshida

 

Ross_Beasley_low.jpg

©Ross Beasley

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