Award winning children’s illustrator prints with theprintspace

We discovered Jago Silver‘s work while printing his beautiful illustrations. Here we show you more of the portfolio of the award winning children’s book illustrator.

Jago Silver is an accomplished illustrator with several prestigious awards to his credit. He lives in Cornwall with his wife and children. He graduated from Falmouth Art College with a first Class Degree in Illustration.

The work here is a selection of illustrations he has created specifically as prints, they are based on the coastline near where he lives in Cornwall.

As an illustrator he work entirely digitally, using a Mac, Photoshop CC and a Wacom Cintiq 24HD graphics tablet. ”I also sketch on an iPad Air and I have a Canon 650D with a 50mm 1.8 lens for photographing my work,” he says.

Jago offers all his prints on our Hahnemuhle German Etching Paper. “I love the velvety texture it gives to the prints,” he says.

At he moment Jago is just putting the finishing touches to a children’s book about the collective nouns for animals (a murder of crows, a crash of rhinos etc.). It’s called ‘An Ambush of Tigers’ and is being published in the US by Millbrook Press.

You can see more of Jago Silver’s digital drawn work on his website and follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Prints of all these images are available here.