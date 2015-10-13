Invaluable insights for emerging photographers with Creative Director for Shutter Hub

‘Insights For Emerging Photographers’ – A talk with Karen Harvey (Creative Development Director, Shutter Hub)

This talk, which is part of Photomonth, is aimed at anyone who would like to develop their career in the photographic industry. Karen Harvey has a wide experience of working as a professional photographer, exhibiting and curating, as well as running community arts organisations, charities and businesses. Recently Karen has spoken at the Festival of Creative Industries, worked with the British Journal of Photography and judged at FORMAT International Photography Festival.

The talk takes place on Tuesday 27th October from 7.30pm until 10pm at our Shoreditch gallery at 74 Kingsland Road, London, E2 8DL.

Book your ticket here!