Exclusive introductions of the SWPA judges and their best work

Meet the Judges: 2016 #SWPA Professional Competition. With just a few days left to enter the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards Professional competition, we introduce you to the internationally renowned panel of judges for this year’s awards.

theprintspace are once again the official printer partner for 2016 #SWPA, which is accepting entries to the Professional competition until 12th Jan, 2016, 11:59pm GMT.

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ART JURY

David Campany, Chair, Art Jury

Writer and Curator (UK)

David Campany is a writer and curator. His books include The Open Road: photography and the American road trip (Aperture, 2013), Photography and Cinema (Reaktion, 2008) and Art and Photography (Phaidon, 2003).

Read WPO’s interview with David

Karen Knorr, Art Jury

Photographer and Professor, University for the Creative Arts (US/UK)

Karen Knorr was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany in 1954, raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico in the 1960s and educated in Paris and London. Karen was awarded a National Endowment of the Arts Award in 1986 for her series Gentlemen; her recent work India Song was awarded the Pilar Citoler V International Photography Award in 2010.

Jean Jacques Naudet, Art Jury

Editorial Director, L’Oeil de la Photographie (France)

Naudet grew up in Paris and discovered the world of photography when he joined Filipacchi Publications in 1971. He became the Editor in Chief of French Photo from 1974 to 1989. While at Photo, he worked with icons such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Richard Avedon, Guy Bourdin, Sebastiao Salgado, James Nachtwey, Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Bruce Weber and Robert Doisneau. Naudet moved with his family to NYC in 1989 and became the editor-at-large of American Photo and the photographic correspondent of Paris Match, Elle Magazine and Premier.

Read WPO’s interview with Jean Jacques

Mariko Takeuchi, Art Jury

Photography Critic, Curator and Associate Professor of Kyoto University of Art and Design (Japan)

Mariko Takeuchi, is a photography critic, independent curator and associate professor of Kyoto University of Art and Design.

Read WPO’s interview with Mariko

DOCUMENTARY

Dominique Green, Chair, Documentary Jury

Consultant (UK)

Dominique Green’s career combines extensive experience in the film, photography, charitable and educational sectors in London and Paris.

Emma Lynch, Documentary Jury

Picture Editor, BBC Global News website (UK)

Emma Lynch has worked at the BBC in variety of photographic roles, currently as Picture Editor for the Global News service.

Read WPO’s interview with Emma

Julien Jourdes, Documentary Jury

Co-Founder & Coo, Blink.la (US)

Julien is a photographer and photo editor living in Brooklyn and working in media and photojournalism.

Fiona Rogers, Documentary Jury

Global Business Development Manager, Magnum Photos (UK)

Fiona studied at Surrey Institute of Art & Design, beginning her career in photography at a London gallery in 2004. She moved to Magnum Photos in 2005, and until mid-2014 worked as the Cultural & Education Manager, creating Magnum’s global Education department in 2006.

Read WPO’s interview with Fiona

Enter the 2016 #SWPA Professional competition for free today