National Geographic Travellers 2015 Photography Competition

theprintspace are pleased to announce a new collaboration with National Geographic Traveller (UK), presenting the highlights of its annual Photography Competition 2015 at our East London gallery.

National Geographic Traveller’s ‘Photography Competition 2015′

For the first time ever, the shortlisted entries are available to purchase through a unique collaboration with theprintspace. Order here: http://art.tt/8vs

National Geographic Traveller’s Editor Pat Riddell said: “National Geographic Traveller is proud to be working alongside theprintspace to give the photographers the recognition and promotion they deserve. The standard this year has been extraordinary and we’re excited at the prospect of our first exhibition and our partnership with the UK’s leading professional photo and art printing service.”

The exhibition, running Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm, from 20 February until 4 March, brings together 18 of the most accomplished images submitted in this year’s competition, including the grand-prize winner and six finalists, who will be announced this weekend!