Create even better work with the new facilities here at theprintspace

theprintspace just got even better! Have you visited us lately? You might have noticed something new!

We have completely renovated the entire space to create a new and upgraded studio, including new machinery and new rooms to keep up with rising demand!

Six new machines have been installed: five new top-of-the-range Giclée printers, as well as a new state-of-the-art C-Type printer. All printing is now downstairs, which has made room for a client-focused ground floor featuring improved retouching and scanning booths, all of them kitted out with brand new, top spec Macs and the latest colour-accurate Eizo monitors.

Additionally, we’ve installed a luxurious new client and social area. Here you’ll be able to drop in your files to print as usual, assess the results in a brand new lightbox and review large-scale artworks using our beautiful custom walnut presentation table. And there are even USB wall sockets to charge your phone!

So drop by and let us know what you think.

We look forward to welcoming you to our gorgeous revamped studio!