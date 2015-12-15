One of the top UK universities exhibits fantastic work in London

Featured on the blog today is Paradigm Visuals, the photographic exhibition from London South Bank University’s Digital Photography 2nd years. Showcasing some extraordinary work from talented students who have created work solely for this exhibition.

Paradigm Visuals is a photographic exhibition which showcases the work of the second year Digital Photography students from London South Bank University.

The exhibition includes a wide variety of work created for a gallery context, with projects including still photography, sound and moving image.

The event will be held at Hoxton Basement, in the heart of London’s East end.

Private View: Tuesday 15th December, from 6.00 – 9:00pm

Hoxton Basement, 12 – 18 Hoxton Street, London, N1 6NG

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/997057873691945/

www.paradigmvisuals.com