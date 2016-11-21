Emmy award-winning Peepshow Collective exhibit at theprintspace



For the first time in four years Emmy award-winning visual arts studio, Peepshow, are sharing new work in an illustrative and animative show , PeepShowRoom, taking place at theprintspace from Thursday 24th November to Tuesday 29th November.

Founded in 2000, Peepshow has achieved a rare alchemy: corralling a set of unique visual talents into a cohesive, influential and successful collective. In 2015 they won ‘Outstanding Motion Design’ at the 67th Emmy Awards for their work on the documentary series ‘How We Got To Now With Steven Johnson’.

You may have seen their work in Creative Review, The Guardian, The New York Times, Design Week and Varoom, and in shows at the ICA and the Hayward Gallery. They were also artist-in-residence at ‘Pick Me Up’ hosted by Somerset House in 2012, and now Peepshow are showcasing personal work in Shoreditch, the collective’s birthplace!

Join us for the private view on Thursday November 24th by reserving your free ticket below.

‘PeepShowRoom’ also marks the opening of the group’s new print shop, powered by thehub.

Buy limited edition prints from £35 here.

A rare opportunity to see the personalities behind the commercial work, the show takes a vibrant journey through the imaginations of London’s most successful illustrators, and explores individual personal practices which are informed by and complimentary to working as part of a collective.

Featuring Jenny Bowers, Luke Best, Spencer Wilson, Miles Donovan and Lucy Vigrass with animations by Pete Mellor, the exhibition showcases a combination of illustration, graphic art, collage and animation.

Lucy Vigrass

Bouquet is a series of graphic compositions using floral arrangements of British flowers and foliage as a starting point and inspiration.

Buy limited edition prints from £35 here.

Jenny Bowers

Weekending focuses on a single weekend of family life. Placed in a landscape, coming together with a lunchtime feast, people busily immersed in the intricacies of their individual pastimes, we zoom in from the wider perspective into the detail of small, simple actions.

Buy limited edition prints from £35 here.

Luke Best

The Wonders is an ongoing set of images exploring everyday wonders in the world. The first three in the series are Tide, Rainbow and Migration will be on show at the exhibition.

Buy limited edition prints from £35 here.

Miles Donovan

Ulysses is a series of prints from an ongoing series of collaged images capturing the infrequent broadcasts from a missing space probe.

Buy limited edition prints from £35 here.

Spencer Wilson – Take Five

In our increasingly screen based world Spencer wants you to sit back, take five and relax.

Buy limited edition prints from £35 here.

Join us for the official opening on Thursday 24th November where Peepshow will present an exciting blend of digital artworks, installation animation and pencil, ink and paint artworks, printed on Hahnemühle Photo Rag paper. All works are produced by theprintspace, and available to buy through thehub.

Join us on the 24th of November by reserving your free ticket below.