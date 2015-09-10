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The prestigious Photocrowd and Alamy 2015 exhibition with vast images submitted

September 10, 2015

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 (Image © Thomas Boehm)

 

You’re invited to the Photocrowd & Alamy 2015 exhibition!

We are proud to present the Photocrowd & Alamy Exhibition 2015, in conjunction with Digital Camera magazine, showcasing images submitted to three international photo contests throughout the year: ‘Travel’, ‘Portraits’ and ‘Straight lines’. The contests were hosted on Photocrowd.com and sponsored by Alamy.

Across the series, 2,812 photographers took part with a total of 4,923 images submitted. The exhibition will display 54 of the most successful submissions as adjudged by the contests’ expert judges Matt Kloskowski, Liam Bailey and Stuart Freedman, and by ratings from the Photocrowd community.

We hope to see you next week for the private view – refreshments will be provided, and admission is, always, free. Spaces are limited, so RSP now!

RSVP here!

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