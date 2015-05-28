Win with theprintspace and Photocrowd submit your amazing work

theprintspace are excited to announce a brand new photo contest with our partners at Photocrowd. This unique competition is a search for the best photographic work based on a brief.

Based on a theme of ‘Contrasts and Opposites’, we’re looking for anything from your best examples of relevant fine art shots, to everyday observations you happen to chance upon.

The contest is now open worldwide until May 31st 2015. It is completely free to enter, and each participant can submit a maximum of 2 images.

There will be two prizewinners; one voted for by contest participants and other visitors to the site; and one judged by expert Daniela Bowker, editor of Photocritic.org

Both winners will receive an exhibition-quality fine art archival print measuring up to 30” x 40” from theprintspace, as well as tech-prizes from Triggertrap

Get entering today – simply sign up for a free Photocrowd account at https://www.photocrowd.com and then visit the ‘Contrasts and Opposites’ contest page

Good luck!

(Photo by Martin Busse)