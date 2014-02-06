The winner of Give Us Your Best Shot revealed and interviewed in this exclusive

With ‘The Last Tailor of Fitzrovia’ Jacek Obloj won our ‘Give us you best Shot’ photography competition. Here he talks about how he tells the stories of people he encounters through his photography.

Our expert judge Ben Von Wong called Jacek Obloj‘s image a “Fantastic photojournalistic shot and unique angle make this truly a great image that tells a story.”

With his photography Jacek tries to experience and explore the world, he tells us. “Its complexity and its beauty through the people I meet and the stories they tell,” he says.

“And what stories they have! I try to show that world through my pictures… I just hope my pictures help to understand it.”

All of Jacek’s photography is rooted in people. “I am searching for moments when the true, unguarded feelings and emotions show up on somebody’s face, through somebody’s gesture or pose,” he says.

As the overall winner Jacek received a 20″x24″ print on our stunning Fuji Matt Paper mounted on Acrylic Reverse, as well as a Lowepro Pro Runner 300 AW backpack, and a Giottos YTL9253 Tripod.

“My favourite paper at theprintspace is Hahnemühle Photo Rag for its depth of tones,” Jacek explains.

You can see more of Jacek’s fascinating work on his website or follow him on Facebook.

We’re pleased to hear how much Jacek likes our Hahnemühle Photo Rag paper. Read our paper guide to find your favourite!