New unseen work by Clément Jolin here at theprintspace

We are very happy to be showcasing a brand new series of never before seen images by world renowned photographer, Clément Jolin at theprintspace Gallery between 17th-25th September. The ‘Synesthesia’ Series will be on display alongside a selection of instillation pieces that form a part of the Feelings Matter exhibition, a collaborative mixed media exhibition as part of the prestigious London Design Festival, featuring a variety of different photographers, illustrators and various other artists across the British capital.

Clément Jolin will be debuting a sequence of never before seen images from his series, ‘Synesthesia’. A play on the word itself, ‘a neurological phenomenon in which the stimulation of one sensory experience leads involuntaryly to another’, Clément explores our relationships and understanding of what photography is, as he creates a new visual narrative that runs throughout the series. Taking a path that is unconsciously steered by his love of the sun and natural light, Clément’s work guides us along a pathway, searching for the beauty and wonder of the natural world. With the use of vibrant, saturated colours, multiple exposures, and soft focus, Clément Jolin creates an almost dreamlike aesthetic to the work that changes before the eyes of the viewer and is something that really must be seen in person to fully appreciate its beauty.

Consisting of five previously shown images, and six entirely new pieces, ‘Synesthesia’ questions perspectives, and asks us how we reflect and formulate our own senses and emotions. As always, admission to the Private Viewing is free, but be sure to reserve your place to avoid disappointment.

Alongside the ‘Synesthesia’ series, which will adorn the walls of the gallery, there will also be a number of instillation pieces from various other artists, featuring the work of Matteo Gonet, Atelier Peekaboo, Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Thevoz-Choquet and Tete Knecht. These pieces will give you a taster of the various other exhibitions that will be on show as part of the London Design Festival that is taking place across the city.

Join us for the private view of this remarkable series of work on the 22nd September, 7:30pm at theprintspace Gallery. We look forward to seeing you there!