Submit your beautiful work and win with Photomonth Photo-Open

CALL FOR ENTRIES: Photomonth’s Photo-Open is now calling for entries, which will culminate in an exhibition at Rich Mix in Shoreditch!

Photomonth, the renowned annual East Longon International Photography Festival, are pleased to announce the call for entries to Photo-Open, the photography exhibition to be held at the Rich Mix Gallery in Shoreditch.

The aim is to give photographers more opportunity to participate in Photomonth and exhibit their work to the public, press, publishers, curators and collectors.

‘TELLING STORIES’

This year we are inviting photographers to submit a sequence of images that tell a story. This theme is wide open to interpretation and images may portray the study of a single subject, place or person or capture a set of vibrant and moving moments.

HOW TO SUBMIT

Sign up to thehub and create an account. Upload the set of images you wish to submit and exhibit. Select the set of images and create a gallery. Title it ’Photo-Open2015_FirstName_LastName’ Don’t forget to add in your contact details in the ‘Print Sales Details’ page! Then, email your unique gallery link starting “http://art.tt/XXX” to info@alternativearts.co.uk Entry fees are £5 per image, or 4 images for the price of 3 @ £15, or 6 images for the price of 5 @ £25. Fill in the Photomonth Photo-Open Entry Form. Include your unique gallery link starting “http://art.tt/…” and return it to info@alternativearts.co.uk. Download the entry form here. Pay your entry fee by BACS or by cheque (see entry form for details) Only pre-paid entries will be accepted for the Photo-Open. Credit Card payments cannot be accepted. Entry fees are not refundable.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

The deadline for submitting your entries is 5 October 2015.

All entries will be continuously screened during the exhibition, and a number of images will be selected for printing, mounting and hanging in the gallery space.

Entry is open to all kinds of photographers, professional and non-professional, students and young people from all over the UK, and the rest of the world.

There are no restrictions on the number of entries made per photographer.

Exhibited works may be for sale, and prints may be ordered directly from thehub. Submitted images may be used for publicity purposes. Image copyright remains with the photographer. The management reserves the right to reject work not deemed suitable for exhibition.

All participating photographers will be sent invitations to the launch of the Photo-Open exhibition on Thursday 5 November 2015, from 6pm to 8pm at the Rich Mix Gallery. You may bring guests.

The Photo-Open exhibition will be open every day from 5 – 29 November from 10am – 10pm, and the public will be invited throughout the show to vote for the ‘BEST IN SHOW’ image. The winning photographer will be given two tickets to the Sony World Photography Awards 2016.

Photomonth’s Photo-Open will take place from 5 – 29 November 2015 at the Rich Mix Gallery, 34-47 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch E1 6LA.