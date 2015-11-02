Extensive 80+ exhibition in London featuring work from all over the world

You’re invited to Photomonth’s Photo-Open Exhibition exhibiting an extensive collection of work from over 80 photographers with a broad theme. The exhibition is international, you’ll see work which spans from across the globe.

We’re proud to be the official print partner for the East London festival Photomonth this year, and we’re looking forward to the Photo-Open exhibition taking place at Rich Mix this week!

This major exhibition is open to all kinds of photographers from the UK and around the world. ‘Telling Stories’ is the theme for the 2015 show, with 85 photographers participating this year. There are stories from Columbia, Chile, China, Japan, Taiwan, North America, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Belgium, Holland and all over the United Kingdom! The public are invited to vote for ‘Best in Show’ and the winning photographer will be invited to the Sony World Photography Awards in 2016.

Join us on Thursday 5th November from 6pm for the private view and launch of the Photo-Open. The exhibition will then open from 6th November until 29th November, daily from 10am – 10pm.

Rich Mix, 34-47 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch E1 6LA www.richmix.org