Hopefully you submitted your fantastic work in time

theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards are now open! Update: theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards Summer Edition are now CLOSED.

Update: theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards Summer Edition are now CLOSED.

Enter theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards here!

Earlier this year, the photographic charity PhotoVoice and professional print lab theprintspace launched the inaugural theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards. The second, Spring edition of the competition themed ‘Stories of Perspective’ had a very successful run, with photographer Daniel Ali snapping up the grand-prize. The competition culminated in a great exhibition at theprintspace, which you can read about here.

The Theme

The theme of this quarter’s competition is ‘Stories of Community’, and entrants are invited to interpret this theme in any way they choose.

The Judges

The entries will be judged by an expert panel which includes acclaimed photographer Ben Hopper, founder of the Miniclick Photo Talks Jim Stephenson and curator and photographer Stuart Pilkington.

The Prizes

A £500 print credit at theprintspace! Runners up will receive a £100 print credit.

A group exhibition for the winning and shortlisted entries held at theprintspace gallery in London.

A double page feature in PhotoVoice’s quarterly publication, sent to its network of members.

Promotion on both PhotoVoice and theprintspace’s website, social media and newsletter, reaching over 40,000 people.

Invitation to attend and speak at a private view held at theprintspace.

How To Enter

Entry to the competition is free for PhotoVoice members, and non-members can enter each quarter’s competition for a donation of £20 to the PhotoVoice charity.

Read the submission guidelines to find out how to enter theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards here!

Submissions close July 20th 2015 at 11.59pm, with the group exhibition launching at theprintspace on the evening of August 20th. The grand-prize winner will be revealed on this night.

We look forward to seeing your entries! Any issues, email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk or call us on 0207 739 1060! You can also contact PhotoVoice on 0207 033 3878.