Grand prize winner announced for summer edition PhotoVoice Awards exhibition

The shortlist for theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards Summer Edition has been announced! Grand prize-winner to be announced at the exhibition launch.





(Images L – R: Jonathan Goldberg, Zoe Childerly, Francesca Jones, Sam Kemp, Bente Stachowske

& Robert Herron)

Earlier this year, the photographic charity PhotoVoice and professional print lab theprintspace launched the inaugural theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards. The second, Spring edition of the competition themed ‘Stories of Perspective’ had a very successful run, with photographer Daniel Ali snapping up the grand-prize. The competition culminated in a great exhibition at theprintspace, which you can read about here.

This quarter’s competition theme was ‘Stories of Community’ and was judged by a panel of respected photographic experts, which includes acclaimed photographer Ben Hopper, founder of the Miniclick Photo Talks Jim Stephenson and curator and photographer Stuart Pilkington.

Every quarter we see the standard of the submissions rising, and this quarter was no different with a huge number of quality submissions. Today, we’re pleased to announce the final shortlist! And they are…

In an innovative new move, a selection of the shortlisted images are available to purchase from now through theprintspace’s new print sales platform thehub! Click the names above to see each artist’s gallery.

The shortlisted artists will show their submitted series in a group exhibition at theprintspace, and the grand prize-winner will be announced on the night of the exhibition launch, due to take place:

Date: Thursday 20 August

Time: 7.30pm – 10pm

Location: theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL.

Refreshments will be provided, and admission is, as always, free!

The exhibition will then open to the public:

Date: Friday 21 August – Tuesday 1 September

Opening days: Monday to Friday

Open times: 9am to 7pm

We hope to see you there!



