Renowned judges and Leica now part of Photovoice

theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards (Spring Edition) is now supported by Leica, who have donated a great new prize. We also have a fantastic new judge – Simon Bainbridge, editor of the British Journal of Photography!

Two exciting new announcements, and one exciting new prize! theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards (Spring Edition) is now supported by Leica, who are offering the winner the chance to take part in one of their acclaimed Akademie creative courses.

The Akademie’s goal is to inspire you to be the best photographer you can be through the total Leica experience. For experienced Leica photographers and novices, there is no better way to learn about Leica and how to create your decisive image than through the Leica Akademie.

Our other exciting announcement is that Simon Bainbridge, editor of the renowned British Journal of Photography, is joining the judging panel which already includes acclaimed photographer Peter Dench, photography director Emma Bowkett from the Financial Times weekend magazine and creative director Rob Crane from 125 magazine!

This is a chance to get your work in front of some top names in the photographic industry while supporting a great charity, so what are you waiting for? ENTER NOW!