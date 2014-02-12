Amazing opportunity to be part of a pop-up exhibition in London

Pleased to announce that the next exhibition I will be curating with Of The Afternoon photography magazine will take place in March in two locations; one in London and one in Leeds!

Copyright Reuben Wu

Images selected for the open call will be shown in the exhibitions and printed in the magazine. Be sure to follow the guidelines below for your submission:

Please attach 3-5 images in an email to exhibition@oftheafternoon.com

Each image no more than 1mb in size

Name each file ‘Name_01.jpg’ etc

Also attach a link to your website/portfolio

WeTransfer/Dropbox/Zipped files won’t be opened

There is no fee to enter but selected entrants will be asked to contribute £15 each towards the shows’ costs.

The deadline is February 13th – we’ll go through each submission and get back to everyone by the 20th.

– Written by Christine Santaana