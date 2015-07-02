Let the renowned Dean Chalkley and others enlighten your and your work

theprintspace are excited to announce a one-of-a-kind portfolio masterclass debuting 29th July in London aimed at professional, graduate and emerging photographers.

theprintspace Portfolio Masterclass

The event will bring together some of London’s leading photography professionals, sharing their extensive, hard-learned wisdom and providing advice on what to consider when putting together the perfect portfolio. Learn about the dynamics of the contemporary photography market and gain inside tips on how to stand out when presenting your work to clients, agents, editors and galleries.

The panel of experts will include:

Dean Chalkley

Dean is a photographer and filmmaker based in London. After training to be a tailor, he put the scissors aside in favour of the camera and studied at Blackpool and Fylde College, where he completed his photography degree. Whilst at college he began shooting for Dazed and Confused magazine in 1988. Since then, Dean has become recognised as one of the UK’s leading music and culture photographers. Dean’s work can be seen in recent campaigns for major global brands including Ray-Ban, Adidas and Levis.

His personal project ‘The Return of the Rudeboy’ exhibited at Somerset House 2014, received huge visitor numbers, great acclaim and global press coverage. In 2015 the exhibition toured to Tokyo with the official book was released recently.

www.deanchalkley.com

Rob Crane

Rob is a London based creative who specialises in art direction and design for the music industry having worked as in-house designer at Island Records and heading the art department at V2 Records. Rob is the creative director and co-founder of 125 Magazine, an International bi-annual fashion, style and photography publication. Distinctly forward-thinking and praised for it’s use of exceptional contemporary fine-art photography, their annual live exhibition has become a highlight of the photographic calendar. Rob will also be discussing how attendees can take part in the current 125LIVE competition.

www.125world.com

Ben Quinton

Ben has has been cited as having a “clear and pure vision”, taking images that “appear to be effortless”. He studied Commercial Photography at the Arts University College Bournemouth.

Since his second year of university he has been shooting for the Saturday Telegraph Magazine and is a regular contributor to Monocle and the Guardian Weekend magazine, including a recent cover shoot with David Hockney. Ben has been commissioned for travel features all over Europe and Africa and commercial clients include Gap and Victorinox. In his personal work he is interested in documentary projects looking at different cultures. At the age 25, Ben is a hugely exciting new talent and an inspiration for emerging photographers.

“One of the best contemporary photographers” Monocle

D&AD’s “One to Watch” 2015

www.benquinton.co.uk

Amy Foster

After a successful career in the music industry, commissioning sleeve art, photography and music videos for Island Records and Warner Music, Amy Foster established Skinny Dip in 2001 to represent, promote and develop a select roster of uniquely talented visual artists. Since then, the agency and its artists have gone from strength to strength, whilst always retaining its independent, free-spirited approach. Amy is also Director of sister company, Lo And Behold Productions.

www.skinnydip.co.uk

The panel represents the perspectives of key professionals working at the cutting edge of today’s Photographic industry. They’ll share real-world advice and equip you with the knowledge to confidently present your work in the best possible light, and the crucial elements to consider when embarking upon or progressing your photographic career.

This exclusive portfolio masterclass is priced at £100 and includes £100 of print credit to redeem at theprintspace (for up to 12 months after the event). So after you’ve quizzed the experts, you can set to work printing and producing your perfect portfolio under the guidance of our in-house print technicians.

Event details

Date: Wednesday 29 July

Time: 19:30 – 22.00

Venue: theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, London, E2 8DL

The event is limited to 60 places, to secure your place please call our team on 0207 729 1774 between 9am – 7pm. You can also email us info@theprintspace.co.uk. Please book early to avoid disappointment.