The top portrait photographic artists shown in one exhibition

The opening of ANIMA, an exclusive collaborative group show bringing together thirteen of the finest contemporary photographic artists in the portraiture genre.

David Titlow | Spencer Murphy | Tom Oldham | Peter Zelewski | Tereza Červeňová Aleksandra Kingo | Laura Pannack | Sara Al Obaidly | Hayley Benoit | Graeme Robertson | Robert Timothy Chris Floyd | Jennifer Pattison

The exhibition has been curated to present a uniquely original and thought-provoking selection of images depicting a diverse range of subjects, characters, moods and locations. ANIMA brings together, for the first time, winning & shortlisted images from the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize and from several other highly prestigious international exhibitions and awards. All are united by their creativity, quality and in-depth exploration of challenging and emotive subjects and narratives.

Taking place throughout July, this free entry exhibition marks a unique opportunity for visitors to experience these genre-defining images at theprintspace’s London gallery: from David Titlow’s ‘Lars Konrad Hastings Titlow’, a painterly picture of his baby son, shot on the morning after a midsummer party in Sweden, full of love and warmth, and selected as the 1st Prize winner of the Taylor Wessing Prize in 2014; Tereza Červeňová’s serene, Vermeer-esque portrait of a mystery acquaintance; through to Graeme Robertson’s poignant image ‘Blind Boy in Village’ captured whilst Graeme was on assignment documenting the shocking plight of the blind in Uganda. The Exhibition seeks to represent the multi-faceted modern face of contemporary portrait photography, to inspire and to intrigue.

Visitor Information:

theprintspace Gallery

74 Kingsland Rd, London, E2 8DL

Join us for the exhibition launch: Thursday 30th June, 7.30pm – 10.00pm (No RSVP necessary)

Exhibition continues: Friday 1st – 25th July

Opening times: Monday – Friday, 9am – 7pm.

Free entry.

With special thanks to the Francesca Maffeo Gallery!

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