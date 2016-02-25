Official Print Partner for National Geographic Traveller Photography Competition

We’re pleased to announce that we are once again the official print partner for the National Geographic Traveller Photography Competition 2016!

Image © Geoffrey David Whittle

We’ll be showing the winning shots at theprintspace Gallery, which feature some of the finest international amateur and professional travel photography at the prestigious annual exhibition.

The shortlisted images are also available to buy through our dedicated online sales platform, thehub. Browse the gallery here: art.tt/y8p

Join us on Thursday 3 March 2016 for the private view to celebrate and have a drink with us. The event is RSVP only, and spaces are limited so please RSVP to: marketing@theprintspace.co.uk!

The exhibition will then open to the public from Friday 4 March until Monday 14 March, Monday – Friday, 9am – 7pm.

We look forward to welcoming you to the gallery.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC TRAVELLER PHOTOGRAPHY MASTERCLASS

Want to be paid to do what you love?

National Geographic Traveller are putting on a masterclass, led by professional photographer Steve Davey and National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s art editor Chris Hudson, which will focus on how you can commercialise your interest in travel photography. Gain an insight into the inner workings of photo libraries, print sales, competitions and how to pitch work to magazines and other publications.

Learn what it takes to make the jump from amateur to professional photographer. The masterclass will take place during the exhibition at theprintspace Gallery, so you’ll also be able to see and be inspired by this year’s shortlisted images, including the grand-prize winner and category winners.

Book now!

The masterclass will take place on 9 March from 7.30 – 10pm.