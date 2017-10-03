print-swap Launch Exhibition!

Join us at theprintspace Gallery to celebrate the launch of print-swap, our exciting new feature on thehub!
To celebrate the launch of our new hub feature, print-swap, we put out an open-call to artists and photographers of all genres for the chance to be exhibited in the launch exhibition! From landscape photography to illustration, abstract graphic design to photojournalism, the quality of submissions was incredible, so thank you to all who entered!
We now have our shortlist, so please join us at theprintspace Gallery from 7.30pm on Wednesday 4th October for this exciting exhibition!