print-swap is Live!

Passion for collecting art? Want your work on other’s walls? print-swap is your new one stop shop to browse, discover, and swap with artists and photographers from a curated pool of outstanding work! Here are just a few choice cuts ready to be swapped with! What are you waiting for?
For further details on how to take part in print-swap using thehub please click here
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Images © Lola Paprocka, David Shillinglaw, Laura Pannack, Matthew Small, Annalisa Natali Murri, Danny O’Connor