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print-swap is Live!

October 4, 2017

Passion for collecting art? Want your work on other’s walls? print-swap is your new one stop shop to browse, discover, and swap with artists and photographers from a curated pool of outstanding work! Here are just a few choice cuts ready to be swapped with! What are you waiting for?

For further details on how to take part in print-swap using thehub please click here

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(click print-swap on the header menu)

Images © Lola Paprocka, David Shillinglaw, Laura Pannack, Matthew Small, Annalisa Natali Murri, Danny O’Connor

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