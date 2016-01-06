Create even better prints with our new upgraded facilities

We’re excited to reveal that with the New Year comes a new theprintspace! We will be renovating the entire space to create a new and upgraded studio, including new machinery and new rooms to keep up with rising demand!

Six new machines will be installed over January: five new top-of-the-range Giclée printers and an additional state-of-the-art C-Type printer. All machinery will be moved downstairs to make room for a client-focused ground floor, featuring improved retouching and scanning booths, all of them kitted out with brand new top spec Macs and the latest colour-accurate Eizo monitors!

The revamp will feature a luxurious new client and social area. Here you’ll be able to drop in your files to print as usual, assess the results in a brand new lightbox and review large-scale artworks using our custom walnut presentation table.

Due to this exciting upgrade, we apologise in advance as our existing booths will be unavailable for most of this month.

The retouching booths, flatbed and film scanning booths will be unavailable from next week. The last day to use these rooms is Friday 8th January. All retouching and scanning booths will be available again from the end of January.

All of our other services will continue as normal, and you will still be able to place orders in-house and online.

We hope you’re as excited as we are to see the new and improved studio!

Wishing you a happy New Year,

theprintspace Team