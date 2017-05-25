Shoot on Film? A Free-to-Enter Competition You Need to Know About!

Exhibit alongside the best analogue photographers in the heart of London, and win prizes with PYLOT Magazine and theprintspace!

PYLOT Magazine have a free to enter open call competition, giving analogue photographers a chance to exhibit in the heart of London with theprintspace, and win a whole host of great prizes!

Published bi-annually, PYLOT aims to pioneer a modern approach in a digitally saturated image economy. The publication works with a carefully selected group of the most exciting creative minds to form a distinct voice through its design and content. Through the craft of creating images PYLOT looks to explore the ever-increasing questions that form around the ethical uses of photography in fashion and popular culture.

© Anna Fox

The open call follows the theme of PYLOT’s most recent release, “The Perspective Issue”. They are asking photographers to submit bodies of work that are personal to them and the people in their lives.

“Political and social views are becoming increasingly polarised and information sharing proliferates through news and social media outlets – what does this mean to you?”

It’s totally free to enter and there are a huge range of prizes on offer from the likes of Kodak, Stack, Labyrinth & many more! Not only that, but the top eight submissions will be chosen to take part in a fully funded exhibition at theprintspace complete with a VIP private view!

Exhibited entries will be in the running to win the top three prizes:

1st Place

£300 credit to spend at Labyrinth Photographic £50 credit to spend at Parallax Photographic Coop A twelve month free subscription to Stack Magazines (for UK based winners – for EU/International winners this prize will last six months) One full day at Offspring ’18 Photo Meet plus three complimentary tickets to the keynote speaker evening (previous speakers include Zed Nelson, Martin Parr, Juno Calypso, Francesca Allen and Shoair Mavlian). Twenty-five rolls of film courtesy of Kodak Alaris One year subscription of PYLOT Magazine Feature and interview on PYLOT Online



2nd Place

A twelve month free subscription to Stack Magazines (for UK based winners – for EU/International winners this prize will last six months) Fifteen rolls of film courtesy of Kodak Alaris Feature and interview on PYLOT Online One year subscription of PYLOT Magazine



3rd Place



A twelve month free subscription to Stack Magazines (for UK based winners – for EU/International winners this prize will last six months)





Ten rolls of film courtesy of Kodak Alaris





Feature and interview on PYLOT Online





One year subscription of PYLOT Magazine

© Tom Johnson