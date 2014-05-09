Renowned illustrators launch Toy Story 3 Was Ok at theprintspace

‘Toy Story 3 was ok‘ unites Rosco Brittin’s vibrant illustrations and Rob Curtis’ detailed dark lino prints in their first double exhibition at theprintspace.

With ‘Toy Story 3 was ok’ London-based illustrator Rosco Brittin returns to theprintspace gallery with his ‘Famous Actors Alphabet’, a 4ft high urinating character, and giant cut out Gnomes in tow.

While Rosco’s collection features eye burning coloured illustrations, Robert Curtis’ work is the polar opposite. “Excluding maybe toilet habits,” as Rosco puts it.

In their first double show, Robert displays his extremely ‘moody’ detailed lino prints. Altogether the two artists show over 50 of their works.

The title ‘Toy Story 3 was ok’ is based on a very small piece of graffiti Rosco spotted in a men’s toilet, he tells us. “It made me laugh because it was such a tiny pointless review but I instantly liked the person who wrote it.”

“Rob’s and my connection is that we have a love/hate relationship (as we all do) with the city of London, from its vandalism to its characters and wildlife,” explains Rosco. “Mixed with an extremely English sense of humour.”

“I think people should come to the show because like life, the room is split perfectly between to totally different interpretations of the same thing,” he says.

So different in fact that you will have to decide on entry: are you Rosco or Rob?

Toy Story 3 was ok: 16th – 29th May 2014, Mon – Fri 9am – 7pm, theprintspace gallery, 74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL, admission free.

Join us at the Private View, on Thursday 15th May, 7 – 9.30pm, with drinks provided.