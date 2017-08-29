Selling art online with Sony World Photography Awards & thehub

theprintspace has been printing the Sony World Photography awards for the past three years, in these years the World Photography Organisation has seen the competition and exhibition reach new heights. Not only does theprintspace print and frame the SWPA, but also allow exhibiting artists to sell work online via thehub. Selling your prints can be tough, but with thehub this once challenging task has now been made easy for anyone to sell and buy original art work.

©Philip Wolak

“We are very excited to be working with theprintspace as the official print partner for the 2017 and 2018 Sony World Photography Awards. Besides the peerless standard of their printing and framing services, the recent launch of their new online print fulfilment application, thehub, provided another strong incentive for us to work with theprintspace. For the first time, thehub will allow print sales to be integrated into the Sony World Photography awards, both online and at the Somerset House Exhibition.

We know from past initiatives that having a platform to sell their work is something of great interest to many of our members. And there is huge public interest in the wonderful art that we exhibit every year from our winning entries. The Sony World Photography awards provides a powerful platform to promote that art to the public. thehub is the final piece in the puzzle, allowing us to integrate seamlessly and cost effectively with theprintspace’s production and fulfilment infrastructure and add value for the artists and art lovers we support.”

Scott Gray, CEO, World Photography Organisation

See the latest prints from the Sony World Photography Awards