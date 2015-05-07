Private view for the shortlisted awards of PhotoVoice

The shortlist for theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards Spring Edition has been announced featuring the shortlisted winners of the competition the Private View will reveal the final overall winner.

The Spring Edition was judged by a prestigious panel of photographic experts, including Simon Bainbridge, Editorial Director from The British Journal of Photography, acclaimed photographer Peter Dench, photography director Emma Bowkett from the FT Weekend Magazine and Rob Crane, creative director of 125 Magazine.

Earlier this year, in partnership with theprintspace, PhotoVoice launched the first of a new series of quarterly photographic competitions. Each quarter, we select themes which resonate with some of the core values of our work. The second edition, on the theme of ‘Stories of Perspective’ saw a creative array of entries, with artists interpreting the theme in a variety of both abstract and literal ways.

Today, we announce the shortlist! And they are…

Daniel Ali

Harry Williams

Mark Heathcote

Emma Beckett

Jonathan Perugia

Alan Burles

Liam Arthur

The shortlisted artists will have their submitted series in a group exhibition at theprintspace on Thursday 14th May, and in an innovative new move, the shortlisted images will be available to purchase on the night!

The grand prize-winner will be announced on the night of the exhibition launch, due to take place:

Date: Thursday 14 May

Time: 7pm – 10pm

Location: theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL

Refreshments will be provided, and admission is, as always, free.

The exhibition will then open to the public:

Date: Friday 15 May

Open days: Monday to Friday

Open times: 9am to 7pm

Closing on: Thursday 28 May