Shortlisted images for the 2016 SWPA have been announced

2016 Sony World Photography Awards Shortlist Announced! Winning and shortlisted images from the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards will now be showcased as part of the official 2016 exhibition, returning to the prestigious Somerset House, London from 22nd April – 8th May.

2016 Sony World Photography Awards shortlist: T.L – B.R © Jens Juul, Alejandro Beltran, Alexander Semenov, Alberto Alicata, Patrick Wilocq, Khairel Anuar Che Ani, Andrey Narchuk, Matthias Hangst, David Chancellor

The shortlist for the world’s biggest photography competition has been revealed.

This year’s edition of the Sony World Photography Awards, for which theprintspace is the official print partner, is defined by its sheer internationality, with over 270 photographers from nearly 60 countries being represented, the most in the awards’ nine-year history. Also significant was the substantial growth in the Professional competition, with entries up 45% on 2015.

A record-breaking 230,103 images were entered into the Professional, Open and Youth competitions from 186 countries. The total number of entries received by the Sony World Photography Awards since its launch has now surpassed 1 million images, reinforcing the awards’ position as one of the most respected and influential photography competitions in the world.

Recognising the best contemporary photography from 2015, the Honorary Jury, chaired by Dominque Green (Consultant, UK) and Sue Steward (Writer/ Curator, UK), have identified exceptional work by both emerging talent and seasoned photographers from all corners of the world.

See the shortlist for:

Professional | Open | Youth | Student Focus

Book your tickets today