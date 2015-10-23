Sony World Photography Awards Competition Open for Entries

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Christian Berthelot was shortlisted in the Portraiture category of the 2015 Sony World Photography Awards for his powerful series ‘CESAR’. He was born in 1976 and now lives and works in Brittany.

In an essay for the World Photography Organisation, Berthelot explains CESAR in depth:

“My perspective on the birth has changed. I discovered the dangers of birth. It is for this reason that I have decided to show the beginnings of a new human being, during the first seconds of his life. I am interested in those first seconds only. And what continues to amaze me is that it never stops. With each passing moment, a child is born, from all over the world, all the time. Birth never stops. Currently, I continue to work on the theme of the birth of humans, but also the birth of the animals. Birth as a universal theme, but also because sometimes death arrives. And there is love too.” Read the essay in full on the WPO blog

Enter the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards for free today: worldphoto.org/swpa

All images © Christian Berthelot, France, Shortlisted, Professional, Portraiture, 2015 Sony World Photography Awards

Christian Berthelot’s ‘CESAR’