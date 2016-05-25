The Southampton Solent University graduate work revealed at exhibition

Three years of hard work will be paid off with an exhibition at our gallery space in Shoreditch. We’re proud once again to be the host of the soon to be graduating students of Southampton Solent University Ba (Hons) Photography.

We’re proud once again to be the host of the soon to be graduating students of Southampton Solent University Ba (Hons) Photography. 3 years of hard work will be paid off with an exhibition at our gallery space in Shoreditch.

The exhibition showcases a variety of unique, contemporary approaches to photography. The work on show ranges from documentary, landscape, fashion and portraiture, through to abstract experimentation with new and old photographic processes. At the heart of each project is a desire to voice unique conceptual concerns and interests.

The past three years have given the exhibitors an opportunity to develop, transform and refine their practice, with much experimentation along the way. This has led to the range of innovative and professional new ways of working as evidenced here in ‘Interlude’.

The exhibition features work from: Alice Miller . Amy Chinnock . Andreea Zamfirescu . Anne Barratt . Charli Scally . Chloe McKechnie . Chris Payne . Danielle Pugh . Emily Thompson . Emily Wakefield . Felicity Roles . FelicityFox . Gabrielle Swales . James Moriarty-Simmonds . Jaz Hunt . Jess Ferguson . Joe Chuter . Lizzie Bush . Lucy Scott . Mollie Beacher . Molly McCambridge . Monica Almada Gouveia . Phil Layley. Rachel Gilbert . Rebecca Miles . Sally Johnson . Shannon McGowan . Sophie Pickersgill . Sophie Runnicles . Tegan Upton . Verity Keeley

The private view on 2nd of June kicks off at 7:30pm and the exhibition runs from the 3rd June – 13th (Monday-Friday 9am-7pm). Come along and celebrate with us and the students of Southampton Solent University.