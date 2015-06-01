Award winning photographer offers an invaluable course on Documentary photography

Award winning photographer Stuart Freedman hosts an indespensible course revealing his secrets of trade in Documentary photography. Introduction to Professional Reportage, Documentary & Photo Journalism opens this Saturday.

Master the art of professional story-telling photography, one of the most challenging and demanding of the visual professions, on Stuart Freedman’s An Introduction to Professional Reportage, Documentary & Photo Journalism, now bookable on the award winning virtual photography school www.my-photo-school.com.

Reportage photography requires technical ability, social skills, persistence and an instinct for a story and over four weeks, Freedman helps students get to grips with these techniques. He teaches reportage photography within a historical context, whilst also examining contemporary practice and trends. He helps students understand what makes impactful, compelling images and what compositional and framing devices to use in order to achieve them.

The course begins on Saturday, 6 June 2015 and starts again the first Saturday of every month, running throughout the year. The 4 week course costs £145.00 and includes:

Weekly 1-2-1 tuition and feedback from Freedman;

Weekly video tutorials allowing students to revisit lectures again and again;

Weekly assignments critiqued by Freedman;

Magazine style downloadable transcript;

Successful students will receive a certificate of completion and an online badge.

Find out more on the course page here.