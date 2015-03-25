Free screen calibration to make sure your files are perfectly print ready

We’re inviting students to come in with their laptops, monitors, high-definition 4K virtual reality goggles* or whatever it is you work with these days, for a free screen calibration! (*Okay, maybe not this one!).

5 Things We Offer Students

Number 4:…

Free screen calibration!

One of the most important events of a student’s university experience is approaching: the graduate degree show.



With this in mind, we want to offer our help! Around half of our employees here at theprintspace used to be photography students. We’ve been there before and we know exactly what you want and need.

Call us on 0207 739 1060 to check availability before you come in, or email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk.

Find out more about student rewards from theprintspace.

Number 5 – 10% student discount at theprintspace

Number 4 – Free screen calibration

Number 3 – Free consultations

Number 2 – Free retouching booths

Number 1 – Free student workshops