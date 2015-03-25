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Free screen calibration to make sure your files are perfectly print ready

March 25, 2015

We’re inviting students to come in with their laptops, monitors, high-definition 4K virtual reality goggles* or whatever it is you work with these days, for a free screen calibration! (*Okay, maybe not this one!).

5 Things We Offer Students

Number 4:…

Free screen calibration!

One of the most important events of a student’s university experience is approaching: the graduate degree show.

With this in mind, we want to offer our help! Around half of our employees here at theprintspace used to be photography students. We’ve been there before and we know exactly what you want and need.

Call us on 0207 739 1060 to check availability before you come in, or email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk.

Find out more about student rewards from theprintspace.

Number 510% student discount at theprintspace
Number 4 – Free screen calibration
Number 3Free consultations
Number 2Free retouching booths
Number 1Free student workshops

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