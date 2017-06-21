The moment you’ve all been waiting for; the Magnum Swap Shop Shortlist!

The first of a kind global online print swapping project, Swap Shop with Magnum Photos had thousands of entries from around the world! The project was inspired by the David Hurn’s Swaps exhibition curated by Martin Parr, which was on display at PhotoLondon 2017. The quality of the submissions was truly incredible, attracting some of the most interesting & engaging work from all genres of photography.

Magnum have now selected their pick of the best entries which you can view below. If you are one of the lucky winners in the shortlist, you will receive an email from us giving instructions on how to swap your prints!

The Swap Shop exhibition opens with a private view on Thursday 29th June where David Hurn & Martin Parr will reveal the two lucky winners who have a chance to swap prints with them & become a part of their legendary collections!

All 200 people shortlisted for the exhibition will be able to swap prints with each other. This is optional and subject to mutual agreement but it will give everyone the chance to build their art collection in the same way David Hurn has over the years.

The exhibition runs from 30th June – 11th July. Please come & visit us at theprintspace gallery to look at some of the exceptional work on display!

If you dont have a Facebook account you can view the images here: 1-70 71-140 141-200