Magnum Swap Shop – That’s a Wrap!

A Round-up of the Massively Successful Magnum Swap Shop!

After what has been a truly exciting few months, the Magnum Swap Shop has come to an end. From us at theprintspace and Magnum, thank you to all who took part in what was a hugely enjoyable, not to mention the first of its kind, global online print swapping project! To the photographers, the crowd who made the private view, and to all of you that kept our social media buzzing with your kind comments and encouragement, it has been a pleasure to deal with you all!

With over 1,500 submissions, the quality of imagery was truly incredible, attracting some of the most interesting and engaging work from all genres of photography. I am sure the team at Magnum would be the first to say, it was no easy task shortlisting just 200 of you!

Inspired by the headline exhibition at Photo London 2017, David Hurn’s Swaps, curated by fellow Magnum legend Martin Parr, the Magnum Swap Shop gave all finalists the opportunity to swap prints with one another, with two lucky participants having the chance to swap with Parr and Hurn themselves! I hope you will join us in congratulating both Nick Hannes and Larry Hallegua who were chosen by David Hurn and Martin Parr respectively.

Nick Hannes (left) Larry Hallegua (right)

The private view for Swap Shop was one of our busiest yet! It was great to see theprintspace Gallery packed with like-minded photography enthusiasts, all coming together to share their knowledge and celebrate each others work over the course of what was a seriously fun evening! We would like to mention a special thanks to Stassen, who kindly provided the champagne-style cider that kept us all bubbling until the end! For all of you who could not make the evening, here are a few photo’s from the night!

The exhibition has received an amazing response from the public, and we are pleased to announce that it has been extended to run until the 25th July! If you have not already, get down to theprintspace Gallery to view the show!

To all involved, we hope the Magnum Swap Shop has proved to be an inspiration and you’ll continue to swap work with your fellow creatives! Stay tuned for an exciting new swap feature coming to thehub later this year!