Your exclusive invite to the Somerset House SWPA Exhibition

Bringing vibrancy and colour to the spring’s arts calendar, the exhibition will showcase over 500 of the best contemporary photographs from around the world from the past year, taken by a selection of the winning and shortlisted photographers of the world’s largest photography competition.

London’s hottest ticket in photography

2016 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition

22nd April – 8th May 2016

East & West Wings, Somerset House, London

Book tickets: worldphoto.org/2016exhibition

theprintspace are once again the official printing partner for 2016 #SWPAexhibition



Following its sell out run in 2015, the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition returns to the prestigious Somerset House, London from 22nd April – 8 May 2016.

From fine art landscape, nature & wildlife photography, to hard-hitting photojournalism, glossy commercial campaigns and stunning shots of everyday life, the images from the Professional, Open, Youth and National Awards of the Sony World Photography Awards will fill the East and West Wings of Somerset House.

The show will also include a dedication to the recipients of the 2016 Outstanding Contribution to Photographyprize, Chinese artistic duo RongRong & inri. In celebration of the award, a special exhibition of the couple’s current and past work, including images from their latest, critically acclaimed series, ‘Tsumari Story’, will be showcased.

For a day out in London full of colour, culture and emotion, book your tickets to the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards!