Renowned documentary photographer invites you to the SWPA exhibition

Andrew Burton is a documentary photographer with a focus in news, conflict, environmental issues, and feature stories. He is shortlisted in the Current Affairs category of the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards.

“When I was younger I knew I liked storytelling and being visual so took classes in video production, photography and graphic design. I landed on photography after realising I couldn’t sit at a desk all day, which was required in graphic design, and I didn’t like the scale of production in video shoots. I liked how small and simple photography was – just you and a camera, and you were able to tell other people’s stories.”

Read the full interview

London’s hottest ticket in photography

Winning and shortlisted images from the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards, including those from the Youth competition, will now be showcased as part of the official 2016 exhibition, returning to Somerset House, London from 22nd April – 8th May.

Reserve your tickets today

theprintspace is the official printing partner for the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards. The competition is now closed for entries, but you can buy your tickets to the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at the prestigious Somerset House, London, here.