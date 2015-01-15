Beauty of fine-art landscape in one exhibition from renowned photographer

theprintspace are pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition featuring the Fine-Art Landscape Photography of Richard Waite, entitled Terra Firma.

Richard Waite ‘Terra Firma’ Exhibition

The exhibition with accompanying book, is the culmination of over 10 years work, Richard had the enviable task of travelling the globe in search of the most awesome vistas and locations imaginable.

Mixing shooting from terra firma, as well as aerial vantage points, hanging from small planes and helicopters, the series marks itself out as a profound study of some of the most extraordinary, remote and breathtaking landscapes on Earth.

theprintspace gallery on Kingsland Rd will host a comprehensive collection of large-scale, fine art photographs, all of which are available for purchase via the exhibition gallery hosted on theprintspace’s dedicated online art-sales platform thehub.

Click below to view and purchase prints from the show:

B+W Prints: art.tt/5sw

Colour Prints: art.tt/5rv

We met with Richard ahead of the show, and spoke to him about his influences, creative processes and experiences, shooting the project, watch the interview here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dF3bxQ8-tvQ

We will host our opening night on Thursday 22nd January from 7pm-10pm. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is, as always, free!

The show continues: Friday 23rd January – Thursday 5th February, 9am – 7pm Daily.

theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Rd, London, E2 8DL