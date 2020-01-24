The open call for the annual World Illustration Awards has opened!

World Illustration Awards 2020: Be ambitious, be seen, be celebrated

For the third consecutive year, theprintspace is proud to support our valued partners the Association of Illustrators (AOI), as the official print partner for the 2020 World Illustration Awards.

In 2019, the World Illustration Awards were presented and exhibited at the renowned Somerset House in central London. For the show, theprintspace printed over 100 large-scale and unique art pieces on a variety of museum-grade fine art Giclée papers. In addition, a selection of the exhibited artworks was presented with our bespoke mounting and framing making up for an absolutely incredible show.



To top it all off, the shortlisted artists were given the opportunity to sell their exhibited pieces through the AOI online print store which uses the creativehub’s art sales solution to fulfil the orders and despatch directly to the buyer.

Presented by the AOI in partnership with USA based Directory of Illustration, the Awards build on the AOI’s 45-year tradition of competitions, and will be presented in a refreshed format for 2020. The Awards are open to professional and new talent illustrators living and working in any country.

“The Awards celebrate the global nature of illustration. They are an extraordinary moment to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the most exciting work being made, to celebrate the illustrators behind the work, and to showcase the very best of the illustration industry.”– Ren Renwick, CEO, The Association of Illustrators

© Anna Mill

New Categories

The World Illustration Awards 2020 will be judged across ten exciting, refreshed categories that represent the work being made in the industry today. New categories include Book Covers, Science and Technology, and Design, Product and Packaging.

Four Cross-Category Awards will be presented this year, including a new Innovation Award, recognising work that truly pushes the boundaries of the artform. “This new award recognises that innovation comes from all areas of the industry, allowing truly ground-breaking work in any arena to be celebrated.” – Elizabeth Owen, President, Serbin Creative.

© Lin Chen

Prizes

The WIA are recognised as the most prestigious illustration awards globally – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great prizes as well. The Overall Winners will enjoy cash prizes totalling £3,000, sponsored by Winsor & Newton. Category Winners enjoy in-kind benefits, as well as the coveted WIA trophies.

All shortlisted entrants will be presented in a digital and print publication sent to commissioners worldwide and available for sale. Shortlisted entries will also be presented in a new look exhibition, as part of the WIA Events Programme in October 2020.

© Tim Easley

WIA Events Programme and Awards Ceremony

New for 2020 the AOI will host a programme of talks and events alongside a new look showcase of all 200 shortlisted projects at one of London’s most exciting new venues, Elephant West.

“We know that illustrators travel around the world to come to the awards- and we wanted to create a space for illustrators, agents and commissioners to meet, share ideas, approaches – to explore our industry in a relaxed, informal setting.” – Ren Renwick, CEO The Association of Illustrators.

Submissions for the 2020 World Illustration Awards are open until February 18th.

For more information, click the button below!