theprintspace continues its partnership with Offspring Photo Meet.

For the fourth consecutive year, theprintspace is proud to partner up with the annual East London photo-event, Offspring Photo Meet, on the 7th & 8th of June 2019.

Offspring Photo Meet celebrates talent in photography and offers an informal platform where a growing community of culturally engaged individuals share their common love for photography. It comprises of portfolio reviews, talks, panels, workshops and a Best Portfolio Award.



The event also offers the incredible opportunity to meet industry experts representing some of the most prestigious institutions and media outlets in the UK and abroad such as Tate Modern, Barbican Art Gallery, The Guardian, The Observer, GQ, Vice, Wired, The British Journal of Photography, Monocle and more!

theprintspace will be supporting this great initiative by printing all the images from the exhibition “Americans”, taking place during Offspring Photo Meet. In addition, this year’s winners will receive a fully funded exhibition at theprintspace Gallery in November 2019.

For more details, click the button below!