theprintspace partners with Photo Kindness Project

theprintspace is proud to partner with a brilliant fundraising event, organised by the photographic community during East London Photomonth.

Photographers from around Britain and beyond are donating images to help raise money for the charity Childhood First, which works with children suffering from severe trauma.

Participating photographers include members of the prestigious Magnum agency, Stuart Franklin and Chris Steele-Perkins; Hackney-based award-winning documentary photographer, Mimi Mollica, and Gavin Li, who’s donated a print of his image ‘Richard’, which has been shortlisted for the British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Britain.

theprintspace is printing all images submitted via creativehub and these will be randomly-allocated to everyone attending the Kindness Project event, filled with comedy and music by comedians Logan Murray and Joe Wells, and the Hackney band We Used To Make Things. All the prints come with a certificate of authenticity.

At theprintspace, we think this is a great cause! Support this amazing event by donating a beautiful photo and/or buying a ticket for what promises to be a beautiful evening!

Join us in Shoreditch on November 17th at Centre 151 in Haggerston and go home with an incredible print!